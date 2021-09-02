Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.