Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

