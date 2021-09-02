Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

