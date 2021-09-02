ACG Wealth Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.44. The stock had a trading volume of 281,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,397. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,000 shares of company stock worth $93,355,220 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.