ACG Wealth Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.07. 251,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

