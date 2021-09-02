ACG Wealth Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.91. 109,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The company has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $219.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

