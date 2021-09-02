ACG Wealth Has $725,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Shopify were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded up $27.42 on Thursday, hitting $1,566.45. 54,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,146. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

