ACG Wealth Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. 3,260,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

