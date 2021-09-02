ACG Wealth Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 35,634,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,931,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

