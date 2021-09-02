ACG Wealth Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.94. 81,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.