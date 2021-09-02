ACG Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cerner were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Cerner by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.95. 24,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,351. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.