Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.90. 1,620,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $339.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

