AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $142.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $148.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.