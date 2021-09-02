Aavegotchi Price Tops $1.90 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $110.82 million and approximately $50.72 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,798,239 coins and its circulating supply is 58,176,176 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

