AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04.

AACAY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

