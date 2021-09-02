985 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. South State CORP. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.91. 1,855,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average is $199.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

