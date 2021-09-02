9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,811. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

