88mph Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.61 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. 88mph has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and $431,918.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.88 or 0.00125682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 375,508 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

