888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244. 888 has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

