803 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD opened at $269.97 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

