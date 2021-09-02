$71.12 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $71.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $391,802. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.