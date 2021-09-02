6,889 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

