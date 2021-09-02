6,790 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

