$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $62.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

