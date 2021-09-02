$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 910,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,236. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

