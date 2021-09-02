558 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

