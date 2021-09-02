50,000 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.