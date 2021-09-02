4NEW Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $69,051.43 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.