435 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

