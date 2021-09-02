$413.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $413.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

