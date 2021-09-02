38,783 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 28,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

