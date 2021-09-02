3,632 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $582.07 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

