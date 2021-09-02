3,237 Shares in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583,838 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GINN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.01. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.69. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

