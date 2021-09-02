$32.58 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce $32.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.03 million to $34.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $122.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,940. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $309.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

