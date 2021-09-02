3,195,802 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,195,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,386,000. Federated Hermes accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 9,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

