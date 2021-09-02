314 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

