-$3.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.05) and the highest is ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

MDGL traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. 94,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.