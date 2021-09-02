$3.83 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $4.14 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a PE ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

