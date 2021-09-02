2,900 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,572 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

