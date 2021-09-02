$279.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $279.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.96 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 903,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. 95,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,991. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

