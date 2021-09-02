25,000 Shares in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

