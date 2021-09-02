$246.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $246.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $248.70 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $203.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,699. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

