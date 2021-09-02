210 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $388.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

