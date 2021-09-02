-$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

