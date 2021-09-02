1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,234. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

