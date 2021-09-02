18,557 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

