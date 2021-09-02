178,203 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,808,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,476,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

