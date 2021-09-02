$165.83 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $165.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.96 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $171.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

