$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock remained flat at $$12.17 during midday trading on Monday. 60,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

