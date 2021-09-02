12,826 Shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

